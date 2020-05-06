Re: “Seattle Times wins Pulitzer Prize for Boeing 737 MAX coverage” [May 4, Northwest]:

Congratulations to aerospace reporter Dominic Gates and the entire staff for this Pulitzer Prize for the Boeing 737 MAX disaster.

Some Seattle-based pilots were quick to blame Third World pilots and operators for these terrible events. In my 53 years as a pilot, this is by far the best coverage I have ever read.

Capt. David C. Piper, retired, Yelm