There is current news about earthquake risk to Seattle and Puget Sound areas [“Earthquake would trigger 20-foot tsunami in Seattle within 3 minutes, state report says” July 7, Local News]. The Big Wheel on Seattle’s waterfront could be inundated under 42 feet of water within minutes and other areas around the Sound similarly affected.

This is certainly a possibility. How soon, or ever, is the first question. The next question is, “Will there be a forthcoming plan to raise downtown Seattle by 42-plus feet?”

Long-term planning for potential problems is worthwhile. But perhaps some of the effort put into studying potential problems that have no solutions should be redirected to solving problems such as homelessness, rampant drug addiction, mental illness, health care, food shortages, education inequalities and a plethora of other problems we could probably influence.

Steve Anderson, Wenatchee