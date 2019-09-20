Reactions to Friday’s fatal gunfire in the Westlake light-rail station were a little like those in the movie “Jaws.” Even when local officials began to realize a great white shark was attacking swimmers, they were reluctant to spread alarm that would dampen tourism.

Seattle and Sound Transit officials were quick to reassure people that conditions in light-rail stations were no worse, statistically, than those on the streets above. Then they indicated that levels of security personnel and electronic surveillance in the tunnels will be intensified.

But this gunfire incident was disturbing at another level because it further erodes our sense of comfort in public spaces. We read almost every day about hostile individuals who settle their scores with firearms in parks, schools, theaters, concerts and public streets. The shooters show little concern for innocent bystanders who may be killed or grievously wounded.

Give thanks to the NRA and other Second Amendment enthusiasts who have made firearms and ammunition available to just about everybody.

Peter Marshall, Bellevue