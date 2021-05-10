Re: “Five months and $100,000 later, Seattle City Council asks: Where are the street sinks?”:

So often, good proposals are approved by governments yet never happen. I was glad that Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda inquired about the sink project, which officials from Seattle Public Utilities and the Department of Neighborhoods explained are held up by plumbing rules, the need for a very sturdy design and other factors.

Cities also often prioritize concern about drug use in 24-hour toilets over the basic needs of people on the streets. Then citizens are outraged to find human waste. Our focus needs to be on meeting basic needs first: food, water, shelter and hygiene.

Yaela Ettlinger, Seattle