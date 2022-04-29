During the week of May 1-7, public servants across the country will be recognized for their commitment to ensure our government fulfills the needs of all Americans and keeps our country safe, secure and moving forward during these unprecedented times. The U.S. Office of Personnel Management declares Washington state has 54,984 federal civilian employees and 59,539 federal civilian retirees. The Postal Regulatory Commission states there are 12,365 U.S. Postal Service employees in Washington. The largest federal employer in Washington state is the Department of Defense with 30,496 civilian employees located at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Fairchild Air Force Base and the Whidbey Island Naval Air Base. People fulfilling these jobs help make government work at all levels, including city, county, state and federal. Finally, don’t forget our dedicated public teachers.

As president of the Washington State Federation of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), I encourage you to say “thank you” to these public servants during Public Service Recognition Week. NARFE supports federal legislation that protects our earned benefits of federal employees and their families. For more information, go to narfewa.org.

Steve Roy, Blaine, president, Washington State Federation