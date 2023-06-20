Re: “Police: Homicide suspect approached, fired into car” [June 15, Northwest]:

What is happening in Seattle? A guy with a gun shoots a young pregnant woman while she’s stopped at an intersection. The woman dies; the baby dies; the husband is wounded.

When are city leaders going to get serious about public safety in downtown Seattle? When are they going to hire the police they keep promising to hire? Seattle City Hall needs to quit dithering and do something about public safety in downtown Seattle.

Mavis Amundson, Bellevue