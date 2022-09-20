Re: “Public safety is about solving tough problems, not scoring political points” [Sept. 15, Opinion]:

I totally agree with Metropolitan King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay’s Op-Ed about crime. But I see two glaring omissions — gangs and guns.

Two of the main causes of crime are not just socio-economic, racial or rights-based but also political, as they result from a criticism of policing and inadequate legislation to deal with both. We need to face up to direct causes of violence and not only socio-economic or mental health/substance use issues.

Fewer guns, fewer gangs, less crime, fewer drug sales and less violence. Time to step up on these two issues.

Frank Jose, Seattle