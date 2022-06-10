Re: “Side with public safety, not criminals” [June 5, Opinion]:

State Senate Republican leader John Braun argues that voters should side with safety and police, not criminals. But it is possible to do both simultaneously.

Many of us want to hire more police, make our streets safer, protect our homes and prosecute property crimes. But we can also support prison sentencing reform to reduce mass incarceration and improve our abysmal prison system. Braun fears that sentencing reform will “flood neighborhoods with hardened criminals, including rapists and murderers.”

But many young men (disproportionately minorities) do not enter the prison system as hardened criminals. Many entered the system through plea bargaining to avoid threat of longer sentences. Mandatory sentencing laws eliminate rewards for good behavior, remove incentives for turning one’s life around and cost the state millions of dollars that could be used to improve social conditions.

A compassionate society must recognize the harm caused by a criminal justice system built on retributive rather than restorative justice.

John C. Bean, Vashon