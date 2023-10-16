Re: “How Seattleites solve the restroom problem” [Oct. 16. Northwest]:

As an older gentleman, I too have occasion to need a restroom more often than most. The article noted above, however, should add that RCW 70.54.400 requires a business owner to allow a customer to use an employee only bathroom upon presentation of the “Customer Access to Employee Bathroom” card signed by a doctor. It is available at doh.wa.gov/hsqa (search “Customer Access to Employee Bathroom”).

I have such a card, it fits in my wallet like a credit card, and have used it. There is no need to carry actual proof of a medical condition.

Kevin Donnelly, Seattle