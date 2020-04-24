“Hold prosecutor accountable for obstructing disclosure of sex-assault investigation records” [April 23, Opinion]:

The Seattle Times asked me to be accountable for my office’s handling of public records, and I always will be.

I’m accountable for being fair to all parties, regardless of who they may be, to have their moment in court before the irreversible release of public records. Third-party notification is based in case law and has been standard practice for years. It’s certainly not specific to the Eastside Catholic sexual assault investigation that includes juveniles.

The Times requested hundreds more pages than a TV request made a year before. Our longtime protocol, based on the law, allows third-party notification for those interested in making reasonable arguments in court.

To be crystal clear: Giving third-party notification is absolutely not the same as siding with that third party. In fact, we’ve joined The Times in court for months arguing that the records should be released, despite continued efforts by attorneys to prevent that. The Times also is suing King County for monetary damages on the theories outlined in its editorial.

Public-records requests can and should be made by anyone. I’ll always be accountable because all parties deserve to see the truth for themselves.

Dan Satterberg, King County Prosecuting Attorney