Like many Washington residents, I made a living as a software engineer. Getting a job involved passing tests to prove one’s competency before interviewing for the job.

And yet, candidates for public office are free to present themselves to voters without proving their competence. So I’m glad that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has raised the issue of competency tests for politicians.

Unlike her proposal for testing elected officials over 75 years old, I propose that any candidate intending to run for a state or federal level public office take a two part competency test before being allowed to register to run for office and raise funds.

The first part is the U.S. citizenship test. If a candidate passes this test, they then take a written exam in a testing facility with strict oversight. The test would include questions regarding the nature and requirements of the position for which they’re running.

No battery of tests is perfect, but they would encourage compassionate, intelligent and ethical candidates, and discourage those who are not committed to honestly serving their fellow citizens.

Mark F. Martino, Kirkland