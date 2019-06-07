Re: “Study questions ‘best use’ of golf courses Seattle operates”:

The destruction of the environment for new golf courses is undeniable, but in Seattle we are now concerned with established golf courses. Could the changed usage of this land benefit a Seattle with space problems? Keeping it as open space and planting trees would be an option, as would construction of low-cost housing. An average of 238,189 people use the courses a year. Is this the best use of land?

The larger and more important issue is the impact of maintaining the courses. The water usage, fertilizers, herbicides, fungicides and pesticides on land near the fragile Puget Sound are unsupportable.

As we rezone neighborhoods for greater density and deal with homelessness, it only makes sense to consider reconfiguring golf courses for the needs of the larger population and mitigating damage to the environment.

Sandra Rudd, Seattle