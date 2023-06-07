Re: “This is exactly how not to fix the fentanyl crisis” [June 5, Local News]:

It’s obvious we lost the war on drugs long ago. The new state measures clear the streets of those who are drug addicted.

They may be suffering from a sickness, but the addiction, the street violence and the unsanitary conditions only get worse, and so do the deaths by drugs.

Focusing on the drug abusers, licensed clinical psychologist Susan Collins may be correct in her belief that safer drug use results in decreased drug use.

But if you focus on the rest of us, maybe we are fed up with our parks, sidewalks and streets being taken over by victims of the drug cartels.

Maybe we want our city back. The new state law for drug possession and public drug use establishes a maximum penalty of up to 180 days of potential jail time — not prison time — for the first conviction. It takes offenders off the street — something progressive philosophy would otherwise not permit. And maybe that is what this is all about.

Cliff Godwin, Seattle