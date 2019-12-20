Re: “Public Disclosure Commission proposals deserve careful look” [Dec. 19, Opinion]:

I am a former Public Disclosure Commissioner and agree completely that allowing commissioners to participate in political activities during their terms compromises the appearance of fairness.

It was an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of our state in making sure they had accurate and unbiased information about the amount of money, and where it was coming from, on each candidate running for office. If recruiting commissioners is a problem, the PDC should consult with the League of Women Voters, the Municipal League, local Rotary clubs or other service organizations.

I feel confident that we still have folks who care about accountability and would serve our citizens by providing fact-based information about political campaigns.

Elberta C. Cohen, Seattle