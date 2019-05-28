Re: “We need a balanced approach to energy production”:

“Let’s keep working together” is at the very least misleading as Puget Sound Energy has shown no interest in working with local government or citizens on other projects. It has failed to do so with its Energize Eastside project, with the new gas pipeline through Snohomish and King counties, or in replacing fossil fuel electric generation with renewables.

The latter is especially odd given the lower cost of renewables. Could it be that, being fundamentally a gas company, PSE has a profit interest in maintaining natural gas production? (Despite its supposed “investment” in renewables — paid for, in part by generous donations by many customers like myself — generation has not matched expenditures and no natural gas production has been replaced.)

While there may be some small benefit to switching shipping fuel from bunker to natural gas, there may not be, and the devil is always in the details. A 1-4% reduction is hardly worth the risk at this time. As PSE has demonstrated repeatedly that it cannot be taken at face value, I cannot recommend it be given this new market.

Randy Grein, Bellevue