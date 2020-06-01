Sorry protesters, but the police have to win the struggle. Yes I know you have a valid gripe. Yes, you and yours have been the victims of constant discrimination for hundreds of years. But the answer is not violence. Others also have grievances, but we can’t have fire, broken windows and looting after every disagreement.

No, our system isn’t perfect, and it moves slowly — but we must work within the system, arrests, charges, trials. We get to vote to make changes. We have to have police to maintain order. Sorry, but they have to win.

David Dittemore, Tacoma