I am a lifelong Seattle resident, and I am proud of and wish to compliment and acknowledge the manner in which the Seattle Police Department handled the protest, and subsequent violence and destruction.

There will be second guessing and criticism of the administration, but from my vantage point of TV coverage, restraint under adverse conditions prevented further escalation. Thank you, SPD.

Ralph Hammersborg, Seattle

