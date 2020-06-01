Re: “Protests, then pandemonium: Seattle takes to the streets over the death of George Floyd” [May 30, Northwest]:

I would like to share that I attended both protests in downtown Seattle on Saturday. They were multiracial and peaceful. The first one was at noon outside of Seattle City Hall, and the later one was at Westlake. At the Westlake rally, there were some people who were trying to march while the police agitated protesters with constant flash-bang grenades and pepper spray.

The constant abuse of people’s civil liberties, locally and nationally, continues to demonstrate the need for police accountability. This is why Seattle needs real reforms to discipline the police, such as an independent elected civilian police review board. Sensitivity training can only go so far without actual consequences.

Emma Allen, Seattle