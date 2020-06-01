Make no mistake about it, looters are also protesters. They are figuratively giving law enforcement the middle finger by committing brazen crimes and demonstrating they hold some power over a justice system they see as corrupt.

They should not do this. They distract from the clearer message of those who protest peacefully. These few bad apples divert the discussion away from the actual issue. Ironically, “the issue” is also about a few bad apples: police officers who are bad at their job. Police bad apples are vehemently protected by their union to a ludicrous degree and a few individuals end up sullying the reputation of an essential body of civil servants.

Policing is a tough job, but the vast majority are competent and able to perform under pressure. It is this group that needs to take control of their union and permit the ousting of those who are racist and/or incite avoidable violence. Voters and city leaders must also keep pressure on the police union as a service to those competent policemen and women who do their job well and keep everyone safe.

Douglas Mark Armintrout, Seattle