Tear gas is unethical

With more than 100,000 dead from COVID-19, it is unusually cruel and horrific to use tear gas, as this disease is spread through droplets. Contact with tear gas leads to irritation of the respiratory system, eyes and skin. The ensuing coughing, sneezing and excessive mucus all spread the disease. In the crowded spaces of mass demonstrations, where it is difficult to maintain social distancing, the police use of tear gas further endangers our community.

For communities of color protesting for their lives, tear gas places them at an even higher risk as they are already disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Furthermore, tear gas affects the residents in the neighborhood, specifically children who are in their homes due to the stay-at-home orders.

I ask Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best to ask themselves if it is ethical to use tear gas in urban spaces.

Consuelo Echeverria, Seattle

Inspiring event

Kudos to the Nathan Hale High School Racial Equity Team for organizing the bike-and-car protest parade through Lake City last Saturday, and thanks to the volunteers who were out there in the pouring rain to make it happen.

As participants, we observed a continuous line of cars that covered the whole 3.6 mile parade route and then some, probably more than 500 cars and 1,000 people in all. This remarkable turnout was inspiring to us and reflects the millions of people who are yearning for positive ways to show their support of fundamental change to address this country’s racial, social and economic inequities that have become so apparent. This event was one of few such opportunities, and was both disheartening for its necessity and inspiring in its scope.

John and Robin Knudson, Seattle

Speak up, police unions

How would this weekend’s events in Seattle have unfolded if the police on duty had all been wearing union-issued armbands with a photo of George Floyd?

Is there a self-respecting officer on Seattle’s police force who does not condemn Floyd’s murder? It is not too much to ask for our police unions and individual officers to swiftly, unequivocally and publicly call for justice and responsible policing.

Eve Rumpf-Sternberg, Seattle

Through art, reflection and hope

Events of the past week have returned my memory bank to 1968, when we lived in the Washington, D.C., area. I would go out of my way to drive past the Corcoran Gallery, where the sculpture Broken Obelisk sat on the corner. The sculpture appears like the Washington Monument broken with the point balanced on a pyramid. It reminded me that even in the turbulent time we were going through, there was some stability in our society and that we had faith that our democracy would survive. Unfortunately, the political climate contributed to the election of Richard Nixon.

That sculpture now resides in Red Square at the University of Washington. I still seek it out in troubled times like we are going through now. It inspires me to do what is necessary to maintain and expand our democratic principles and justice for all.

Pat Griffith, Seattle

Walk the talk

The veneer of a belief in social justice is very thin for many Americans. People suggest that the rioting and looting ruined the chance for protesters to make a statement about the beating and killing of Black men at the hands of the police or vigilantes, stand-my-grounders or run-of-the-mill racists.

I guess they had their chance after the Civil War; after lynching; after being denied an education or common decency to eat and live with the rest of “us”; after their leaders were murdered; after Rodney King, Trayvon Martin and now George Floyd; and on and on.

The chances that were missed were not by protesters but rather those who purport to have a belief in human and civil rights. If their belief is so shallow as to be negated by the actions of a small minority of protesters, then their belief was nothing but fluff anyway.

Frank Jose, Seattle

Rethink placement of law enforcement

I would like someone from law enforcement to explain why police officers, National Guard and other personnel don’t line up in front of businesses and let those demonstrating have the street to march down.

It seems to me that at that point it would be quite easy to spot those who are bent on destruction and looting and arrest them, while allowing the overwhelming majority who are there to protest injustice to continue marching.

John Bird, Bellingham

Right historic, current wrongs

I cannot be silent any more. I am furious and incredibly sad about the COVID-19 related racism we have seen recently against Asian Americans, the continued dehumanization of Black people, the horrible way in which our government is treating immigrants, and the ongoing apathy in general about structural and institutional racism.

I am sick and tired of words with no action behind them. I am overwhelmed by a sense of culpability and inadequacy. I am inspired by the actions of people on the front lines of COVID-19, those on the front lines of the protests and those on the front lines of taking authentic steps to truly address racism.

I want to be among them. I want to take action. And if it takes loud and angry voices to let the powers that be know that change is an absolute requirement and is not optional, then so be it. We must speak up. We must act. We must right the historic and current wrongs.

Laurie Lippold, Seattle

Why must May Day mayhem repeat itself?

Once again, citizens who choose to lawfully demonstrate against the latest racial outrage have their efforts to effect change washed away in a fog of tear gas and a sea of broken glass.

I cannot imagine the frustration of trying to honor the memory of George Floyd only to have lawful, enthusiastic but relatively peaceful demonstrations hijacked by relatively small numbers of people who have no idea who Floyd was. Looting and mayhem was their goal. It reminds me of every May Day parade.

Steve Smith, Vashon