Reading about the organized child abuse by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement of immigrant children separated from their families seeking asylum in order to promote cruelty as policy, it is obvious that President Donald Trump, his base and supporting politicians have no shame.

However, we can direct our condemnation toward any corporation profiting from this outrage. Specifically, we can call out corporations that enjoy millions of dollars from the government operating privatized prisons.

Also, our representatives in Congress must be supported for efforts to end this abuse, such as Washington’s U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Adam Smith’s sponsoring the Dignity for Detained Immigrants Act.

David Rader, Seattle