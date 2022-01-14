Re: “This tree has stood here for 500 years. Will it be sold for $17,500?” [Dec. 30, Environment]:

The work of forest ecologist Suzanne Simard demonstrates that a forest exists not of individual species but rather as an interconnected web of nurturing forces. With that in mind, a 500-year old Sitka spruce standing unharmed in the Alaskan wilderness of course has far more value than its potential $17,500 price tag — and that’s not even accounting for the carbon sequestration.

Trees exist in constant harmony, delivering resources to each other to maintain a healthy symbiotic equilibrium and fight off diseases together. A tree left standing after a clear-cut may seem to be spared, but it’s worse for the destruction of those around it. Much as Meredith Trainor of the Southeast Alaska Conservation Council argues that the cure for Juneau’s local economy relies in the connections interlaid between distiller and brewer and composter, so too does the old-growth forest stand. Severing the tie between mother tree and descendants does nothing more than disrupt the natural processes that have taken literal millennia to develop.

It is critical we take real action to protect standing trees and intact forests — like reinstating the roadless rule in Southeast Alaska, and creating lasting protections of roadless lands across the United States.

Erik Rigaux, Seattle