For more than 50 years, the Land and Water Conservation Fund has been an essential tool for protecting and expanding outdoor spaces for the benefit of communities nationwide, including the Pacific Northwest. Because of that success, LWCF has remained a bipartisan priority in Washington. Currently, there are bills in both chambers of Congress to fully and permanently fund LWCF, but they aren’t moving quickly enough.

Veterans share a strong connection with the outdoors and believe that protecting our public lands is our patriotic duty. LWCF is critical in maintaining what makes America a great place to live. Funding comes from federal oil and gas leases, not taxpayers, but despite this, LWCF has not received the full funding it deserves. Poorly maintained public lands do not foster the rich tradition of outdoor recreation that many of us love.

The problem of underfunding LWCF is decades in the making, and we can’t wait any longer to solve it. U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray must fight to fully fund LWCF.

Walter Kuciej, Seattle