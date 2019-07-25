I hope, now that Robert Mueller has testified, that U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer and other Democrats will know that the time is right to begin impeachment inquiries. As Mueller said, Trump was not exonerated and there was Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

For this, and many other crimes, Trump must be impeached. Maybe the call for impeachment last week was premature, but now all members of the House, and certainly all the Democrats, must call for impeachment.

If they do nothing, I am afraid for our country because our system of democracy will be very threatened and may not survive. Congressman Kilmer must act to protect the decency and respect for the office of president of the United States.

Christine Havens, Bainbridge Island