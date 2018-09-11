A recent letter writer stated that it’s “hard to fathom” the Seattle city attorney’s announcement that he would prosecute protesters who illegally block traffic. That’s one of his jobs.

I’m not a big fan of City Attorney Pete Holmes, but his Op-Ed column in this instance was spot-on. Holmes was not attempting to “send a chill over protesters” but was being transparent about his intentions — something we have a right to expect from our elected officials. He’s to be commended for being upfront.

Illegally jamming downtown traffic, which has effects that echo throughout the area, should not be tolerated. Holmes isn’t objecting to legal protests of any kind. He’s simply trying to balance the rights of protesters with the rights of the rest of us, who have the proper expectation of moving through the city without illegal blockages and the resulting traffic chaos.

Phillip Johnson, Seattle