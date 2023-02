Re: “King County Council votes to put tax funding crisis centers on April ballot” [Jan. 31, Local News] and “Property taxes: ‘Blank check’ ” [Feb. 3, Northwest Voices]:

I concur with the letter about giving the county a blank check in the form of ever-increasing property taxes. As a retired widow on a fixed income, I am increasingly worried about being taxed into homelessness and increased mental anxiety.

I, too, will vote no on the tax to fund crisis centers.

Maureen Campbell, Redmond