Re: “King County Council votes to put tax funding crisis centers on April ballot” [Jan. 31, Local News]:

Although I see the need for new mental and behavioral health crisis centers, I’m sick to death of everything coming from our property taxes.

The county treats our property tax like a blank check. This would not be an issue if our income increased at the same rate our taxes increase. It’s time to give our homeowners a break and find new sources for funding these projects.

I, for one, will be voting against this.

Marilyn Brody, Mercer Island