By
The Seattle Times

Re: “King County Council votes to put tax funding crisis centers on April ballot” [Jan. 31, Local News]:

Although I see the need for new mental and behavioral health crisis centers, I’m sick to death of everything coming from our property taxes.

The county treats our property tax like a blank check. This would not be an issue if our income increased at the same rate our taxes increase. It’s time to give our homeowners a break and find new sources for funding these projects.

I, for one, will be voting against this.

Marilyn Brody, Mercer Island

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories