Someone needs to tell these so-called progressives in the U.S. Congress who are saying “we are doing what Americans need and want done” that if nothing is accomplished, pray tell, how is this good for the country and its citizenry?

I have basically the same agenda as they do, but I would never go into negotiations with the attitude of “all or nothing.” The reason is, simply, that something is usually (and I used the term lightly) better than nothing.

Clyde Chandler, Seattle