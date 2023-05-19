Re: “My so-called ‘disorder’ made me a better attorney” [May 13, Opinion]:

Particularly poignant in Peter O’Neil’s excellent “My Take” essay was his sentence, “Every form of diversity makes us stronger, smarter and more powerful …” I worked for three labor unions. I went on to the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) for more than 27 years as a neutral mediator, eventually as the deputy director and acting director. My career was working in, and around, conflict.

We need an attitude adjustment to appreciate each other. Daily, we hear the phrase “conflict resolution.” Attempting to eradicate conflict is shortsighted. By definition, that means the end to differences, opinions and perspectives. By extension, if we quash those differences, it means the end to creativity. Friction and dissatisfaction create medicine, technology, music, literature, foods and innovation. Really, any meaningful progress. Total satisfaction with the status quo? No change? How dull, stagnant and torpid.

Instead, how about “conflict management”? Yes, let’s avoid entropy, anger and hatred. Let’s listen to the other’s point of view. Problem solving, in respectful ways, can also work. But to “resolve conflict” is to permit, too often, atavistic thinking that won’t give new, creative options even a chance.

Gary Hattal, Langley