Re: “Without prison visits, lawmakers cannot address incarceration issues” [Nov. 29, Opinion]:

When I read this Op-Ed, I realized I had never thought about lawmakers visiting prisons, and I found state Rep. Tarra Simmons’ points valid and important.

I would add that another benefit of lawmakers visiting prisons would be that they would see actual incarcerated people. I think that might help them see the incarcerated as people, rather than the stereotyped image many of us have of people who are in prison.

I’m certain that would help them make better informed decisions affecting prisons, the people who work in them and the people who live in them.

Beatrix Wiedmer, Seattle