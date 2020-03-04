The Washington state primary is March 10. Meanwhile, Pete Buttigieg canceled his campaign on March 1. Had I voted for Buttigieg, my vote would have been thrown away. There were 13 people on the ballot when it was mailed it to me, but by March 10, most had dropped out of the race.

Now, after Super Tuesday, two thirds of the country still will have not voted, while candidates are dropping like flies. This is a ridiculous system where most people don’t get to support their candidates.

So much for Democracy. All states should vote at the same time.

Pete Dempcy, Seattle