I’m a 67-year-old retired businessman from Redmond. I’ve never been a member of any political party, but I vote in every election. As an independent voter who considers himself reasonably well-informed, I’m comfortable making my own decisions. I don’t feel the need to “belong” to a party in order to support a candidate put forth by that party. I hate to waste my vote, so I rarely vote for any candidate other than a Democrat or Republican.

I agree it isn’t healthy for our democracy to have members of opposing parties voting for candidates of the opposing party in our primaries as it can serve to weaken the field, but why is it necessary to declare on my ballot that “my party preference is the Democratic Party” or “I declare that I am a Republican?”

Dan Murphy, Sammamish