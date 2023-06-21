Re: “Seattle Pride Parade bans uniformed police from marching, again” [June 16, Local News]:

It is very disappointing to read that the organizers of the Seattle Pride Parade have decided to ignore LGBTQ+ Seattle Police Department officers again this year.

Thirty years ago, the gay community worked closely with SPD to push for more gay and lesbian officers. At that time, members of several gay organizations met with police representatives to increase LGBTQ+ representation on the force. That effort paid off with greater cooperation between police and LGBTQ+ business owners, bar patrons and ordinary members of the queer community just walking down the street. Now we have the opposite dynamic with the board of directors of the parade. It seems that its members do not want to acknowledge their LGBTQ+ compatriots among the police.

The article states there will be uniformed Seattle police officers at the parade for safety reasons, as required by a city permit. I think that “sidelining” our queer brothers, sisters, nonbinary and trans officers makes me less proud and a little less safe.

Lucia Regan, Seattle