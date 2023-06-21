Re: “Seattle Pride Parade bans uniformed police from marching, again” and “Seattle Public Library denied spot at upcoming Trans Pride Seattle” [June 16, Local News]:

It’s sad that some people in the Pride movement, who have struggled so long for tolerance and acceptance, seem to be going down the road of intolerance themselves.

Police who want to support LGBTQ+ rights can march, but only if they don’t wear their uniforms, i.e. let people know who they really are? The library is denied a booth and criticized for allowing dissenting speech, even as libraries here and across the country are heroically standing up against book banning and censorship?

The hypocrisy is just too much.

Brian Butz, Burien