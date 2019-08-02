The 70th annual Seafair Torchlight Parade made me proud to be a Seattleite. I have never felt more of an integral part of our cultural and ethnic diversity as I did last Saturday. Seafair proudly showcases our different communities and invites all of us to collectively congratulate their amazing accomplishments.

Sitting on folding chairs mingling with citizens I have never met before, we quickly became a group that was happy and excited while sharing a common bond. We clapped, cheered and encouraged all of the parade participants.

I will never forget the music, lights, marching bands, drill teams, Chinese dragons, palomino horses, armed forces, floats, princesses, clowns and pirates. Spectators became participants and vice a versa, as families and neighbors all joined in to cheer and encourage our community groups proudly supporting their organizations.

The parade highlighted the wonderful cultural diversity of this city, state and country. In a time of ethnic strife, I felt reassured, proud and comforted, as did my street neighbors, knowing that our city can rise above it and bring us all together. It was a magical evening, and I hope all Seattlelites can experience the magic at least once in their lifetime.

Kathryn Seymour, Seattle