Congress has Constitutional responsibility for declaration of war – one of the checks and balances our Constitution is supposed to provide.

SB 2016 and HR 4837 (No Unconstitutional Strike Against North Korea) make it explicit that North Korea cannot be attacked by the U.S. without a Declaration of War passed by Congress.

Tell your senators and representatives to pass these bills. The military “options” of using nuclear warheads will kill and harm millions of people, animals, food production, etc. worldwide.

Remember, we have a high percentage of the nation’s nuclear arsenal 20 miles west of Seattle. That makes us quite the target.

Long-standing international conflicts must be approached and solved differently.

Barbara Sardarov, Seattle