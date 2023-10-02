Re: “Commander Biden bites another Secret Service employee at the White House” [Sept. 26, Nation]:

As a dog lover, I am disappointed in the treatment of President Joe Biden’s dog, Commander.

While the Biden family may sincerely love Commander, they are doing him no favor by keeping him in an environment that, according to Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for first lady Jill Biden, “ … can be a stressful environment for family pets.” It’s well documented that a dog often will bite a human if under stress and fearful.

Perhaps the White House is simply not a good environment for Commander after several bite incidents and the Biden’s should find him a more suitable home.

Peter Cannon, Port Townsend