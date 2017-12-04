President Donald Trump’s anti-Muslim tweets not only “take a fringe group and elevate their content,” as stated by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., his tweets are helpful to the ultimate purpose of the terrorist organizations al-Qaida and ISIS.

After all, their purpose is not to just create terror but to polarize world politics into two sides. Trump’s stand against Islam is no different from if terrorist organizations used the actions of the Ku Klux Klan to justify attacking all of Christianity.

Gary Ott, Twisp