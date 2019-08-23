I think we’ve heard enough complaining about the cost of Gov. Jay Inslee’s run for the presidency and demands for a return of taxpayer money.

Governors have the makings of good presidents. They have executive experience running a state, which is far more applicable to the job of president of the United States than other elected positions.

Do we want a country where only rich people with nothing better to do can run for president to avoid constituents complaining?

We desperately need to take the presidency seriously again. The toughest job on earth demands people with experience in governance and statesmanship, regardless of which party one supports. The leadership of the United States of America cannot continue to be reduced to reality TV.

Maureen Elenga, Seattle