I am an old white male, though not quite as old as the three currently seeking to be president next year — President Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
From a diverse field of candidates with so much potential, I was disappointed that Democrats let so much slip through their fingers.
Would someone please tell the Democrats to at least pick a woman or person of color to be the running mate?I suggest Amy Klobuchar.
Mark Quinn, Spokane
