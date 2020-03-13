By
The Seattle Times

I am an old white male, though not quite as old as the three currently seeking to be president next year — President Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

From a diverse field of candidates with so much potential, I was disappointed that Democrats let so much slip through their fingers.

Would someone please tell the Democrats to at least pick a woman or person of color to be the running mate?I suggest Amy Klobuchar.

Mark Quinn, Spokane

Letters editor: letters@seattletimes.com;

Most Read Opinion Stories