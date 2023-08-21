Re: “Rethinking the significance of presidential debates” [Aug. 20, Opinion]:

In his opinion piece, Ryan Munce, who is president and CEO of co/efficient, a polling firm, attempts to vigorously convince us that televised primary debates in this era have become about spectacle. Since a certain prominent candidate has announced he would not participate in Wednesday’s debate, Munce’s piece attempts to convince the reader that debates must be irrelevant.

Let future debates proceed. Those candidates who are fearful or just choose not to debate can find other paths to pursue, but not that of the presidency.

Mary Emmick, Sammamish