Re: “Trump mobilizes military in Washington, threatens to use troops to quell protests across U.S.” [June 1, Nation]:

The president of the United States assaults the First Amendment, ordering military police to fire tear gas and rubber bullets at peaceful protesters so he could walk to St. John’s Church as a backdrop for a photo op, holding the Bible up as a prop.

He should open the Good Book and find there are things the Lord hates, including a lying tongue, a heart that devises wicked plans, a false witness who speaks lies and one who sows discord among brethren.

Tom Ildstad, Mountlake Terrace