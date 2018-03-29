I, and I’m sure many others (with perhaps the exception of Melania Trump) do not give a whit about President Donald Trump’s extracurricular activities with women.

I do care, however, about the safety of our country and how we work together with other countries on the planet, as well as our taxes, Social Security, Medicare, racism, gun control and pertinent issues surrounding the dysfunctional executive and legislative branches of our present-day government. I care deeply that our president uses his platform to bully others, which sets a terrible example for our younger generation.

As a fan of CBS’s “60 Minutes,” I am disappointed the program decided to air an interview that ended up amounting to absolutely nothing, except to hurt family members of the two interviewees. Bottom line: This entire situation seems another diversion created to take the public’s interest away from the significant state of affairs (no pun intended) Americans need to address and resolve.

Mary Powell, Sequim