Not since Louis XIV of France uttered “L’etat c’est moi” (“I am the state”) has a leader so conflated his ego with his country.

How else to interpret President Donald Trump’s comment after the FBI seized materials from his personal lawyer: “It’s an attack on our country, in a true sense. It’s an attack on what we all stand for.”

Really?

Anson Laytner, Seattle

