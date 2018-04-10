Not since Louis XIV of France uttered “L’etat c’est moi” (“I am the state”) has a leader so conflated his ego with his country.
How else to interpret President Donald Trump’s comment after the FBI seized materials from his personal lawyer: “It’s an attack on our country, in a true sense. It’s an attack on what we all stand for.”
Really?
Anson Laytner, Seattle
