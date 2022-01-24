It’s amazing to me how quickly we forget the chaos that was caused by our last president, and how critical the public and the media are about the current state of the Biden administration.

While President Joe Biden won (yes, he did), the Democrats have a razor-thin majority and a significant degree of Republican opposition to anything they try to accomplish. Despite that, in Biden’s first year, we saw the passing of a major pandemic relief bill and an infrastructure bill. We have experienced experts in charge of government offices, replacing partisan neophytes. We have embraced the scientific community for help with the pandemic. We are working with our global allies and dealing with international threats with delicacy and respect.

There is still a lot to do, but our efforts would be better spent working to elect other competent politicians so that more can be accomplished, rather than joining in the negativity.

Brian Giddens, Seattle