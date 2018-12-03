Thank you for supporting the continued existence of single-family neighborhoods.
In 2011, we moved from our home in a neighborhood 4 miles from central city, dominated by two-story multifamily rental units, to one farther out, but blessed with single-family homes. We were greeted by a neighbor who brought us a plate of goodies that she had baked, and soon were invited to barbecues attended by three or four families with small children. We have a small yard, and trees.
’Nuff said!
Michael Marsh, Seattle
