Thank you for supporting the continued existence of single-family neighborhoods.

In 2011, we moved from our home in a neighborhood 4 miles from central city, dominated by two-story multifamily rental units, to one farther out, but blessed with single-family homes. We were greeted by a neighbor who brought us a plate of goodies that she had baked, and soon were invited to barbecues attended by three or four families with small children. We have a small yard, and trees.

’Nuff said!

Michael Marsh, Seattle