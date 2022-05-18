Re: “Fighting fire with fire: WA resuming prescribed burns on public lands” [May 8, Local News]:

It is difficult to understand that this lengthy environmental article reprinted from The Spokesman-Review about controlled burnings on public land did not once mention it is an age-old practice of Indigenous people of this region and the United States to burn land to promote growth and suppress wildfires.

Modern Western culture and science did not invent this concept of healthy land management through burning. My Indigenous ancestors perfected this process countless generations ago to work within the laws of nature. Through intelligence, experience and wisdom, they applied fire in a healing way.

Why were Indigenous knowledge and science not mentioned once in the article and why were prescribed burns presented as a modern development that had no precedence?

Roger Fernandes, Federal Way (Native artist and storyteller)