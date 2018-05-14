Having been on multiple tours of the King County Election Center, I am aware of the importance postmarks have for processing ballots.
If postage is prepaid on the envelope, how will the state know when a ballot was mailed? Usually there is not a postmark on prepaid envelopes. Will the state change to requiring ballots be received by Election Day?
A downside of mailing one’s ballot is that ballots must be delivered to a mailbox/post office prior to the last mail pickup of Election Day. Historically, I have been one of those voters who spends a lot of time studying the issues and candidates, then delivering my ballot to a drop box about 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.
Chris Syrjala, Seattle
Most Read Opinion Stories
- Mayor Durkan should reject Seattle City Council’s job-killing head tax | Editorial
- After 14 years, I’ve had it. I’m leaving Seattle | Op-Ed
- The conspiracy theory that says Trump is a genius | Guest columnist
- Homelessness in Seattle: Enough is enough | Letter to the editor
- A regional, comprehensive approach is needed to tackle the homeless crisis | Op-Ed
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.