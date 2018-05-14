Having been on multiple tours of the King County Election Center, I am aware of the importance postmarks have for processing ballots.

If postage is prepaid on the envelope, how will the state know when a ballot was mailed? Usually there is not a postmark on prepaid envelopes. Will the state change to requiring ballots be received by Election Day?

A downside of mailing one’s ballot is that ballots must be delivered to a mailbox/post office prior to the last mail pickup of Election Day. Historically, I have been one of those voters who spends a lot of time studying the issues and candidates, then delivering my ballot to a drop box about 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Chris Syrjala, Seattle