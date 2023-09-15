Re: “The ‘siren song’ of the Bremerton praying coach case keeps on singing” [Sept. 10, Northwest] and “The parable of the praying coach” [Sept. 10, Opinion]:

I believe in God and pray every day. As a retired special education public school teacher, I also prayed every day and throughout the day during my teaching career. There were prayers of praise, gratitude, guidance and for peace of mind. Teaching is a tough job. Talking internally with God helped me be a better teacher and colleague.

In all those years of teaching and unlike coach Joe Kennedy, I don’t think one of my students was aware of the fact that I prayed during the school day. Why? Because I believe in the separation of church and state. My students coming from various religious traditions or with no religious traditions have the right to practice their own beliefs without my influence or that of any school district staff.

My responsibility was to guide, teach and model the universal values of respect, responsibility, kindness and perseverance, to name a few. And of course, to teach learning skills and strategies to further academic knowledge.

Kudos to columnist Danny Westneat and cartoonist David Horsey for exposing the hypocrisy of coach Kennedy and the Supreme Court decision in his favor.

Peggy Thesing, Shoreline