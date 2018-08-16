Re: “Waste from pot industry clogs sewers, landfills”:

My friends and I, having found ourselves with plastic doob tubes, have been discussing what to do with them. Our pot shop told me they were recyclable, although I knew they wouldn’t be without the labels removed. We didn’t know that they were not recyclable anyway.

The solution is for the stores to accept the tubes back and return them to the vendors for re-use.

Perhaps a local entrepreneur could figure out a way to do this and make everybody happy?

David Tatelman, Seattle